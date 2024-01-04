Florida man accused of exposing himself at Polk County Sky Zone: ‘Those pants were slapped to his ankles’

article

Brian Holeyfield may share the same last name as a famed boxer, but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his lack of boxers landed him in jail.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Holeyfield went to a SkyZone Trampoline Park on Dec. 27 and exposed himself.

"He pulled his britches down at the SkyZone, which is a family place where you take kids to play," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Those pants were slapped to his ankles, and he was pleasuring himself. You know what I mean?"

Holeyfield left the scene before deputies arrived, but he was captured a short time later.

Brian Holeyfield mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Not only was the lady in charge able to give us a clothing description, she was able to give us a physical description. You know what that means too," Sheriff Judd said with a smile.

Holeyfield has been charged with exposure of sexual organs, and possession of marijuana.