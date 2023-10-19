Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of exposing himself to woman in Walmart aisle

By FOX 35 News Staff
Man exposed self to woman in store: police

Port Orange police officers arrested Nathaniel Poole after they said he exposed himself to a woman in Walmart.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a Walmart store aisle, according to police.

Nathaniel Poole, 23, was arrested Wednesday on charges of indecent exposure and violation of probation, the Port Orange Police Department said.

Police posted store surveillance photos of him on social media in hopes someone would recognize him. Detectives were able to identify him after receiving numerous tips and Poole ultimately turned himself in.

WOFL-Nathaniel-Poole-1.jpg

Nathaniel Poole (Photos via Port Orange Police Department)

Officers said Poole exposed himself when he was alone in the aisle with the woman. Afterwards, the woman yelled for help and he ran off.

Poole is being held in jail without bond due to the violation of probation charge, jail records show.