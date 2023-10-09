Florida man stabs, kills his brother's friend after he wasn't given chance to smoke weed, Volusia deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released a new video showing deputies arresting a suspect accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man to death following an argument over marijuana.

Joseph McDonald, 31, of Deltona, is facing a charge of first-degree murder and will be held in jail without bond, authorities said.

Deputies said a witness and the victim went to their friend's house on Glenridge Terrace Sunday morning to smoke marijuana. Their friend was not there, but his brother, McDonald, was.

Officials said McDonald let them into the home but eventually became angry when he was not given a chance to smoke and threatened to kill the victim.

MORE HEADLINES:

The witness said he was in the garage when an argument began to escalate between McDonald and the victim. He heard the two fighting inside the home and shortly after, the victim came outside bleeding from his abdomen, asking for someone to call 911.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died. At the hospital, an examination of the victim's body revealed he had been stabbed.

McDonald left the area but was later spotted around 1:15 p.m. coming out of the brush along Newmark Drive, about three miles from the crime scene. McDonald was found bleeding with an injury to his left hand, which hospital officials said appeared to be lacerations from a sharp object.

Investigators learned McDonald had been living at the home for about two months and had been experiencing "significant mental illness" for multiple years.