Stream FOX 35 News

A man is facing charges after he allegedly used a hammer to murder two men in an act of revenge at an Orange County home.

Jose Cantarero, 29, was booked into jail over the weekend on multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder, officials said.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, deputies were called to a home on Tucker Avenue in Orlando regarding a man down.

Jose Cantarero (Orange County Sheriffs Office)

As deputies were responding, a witness informed a 911 dispatcher that Cantarero had killed two people at the home.

Inside the residence, deputies found two men dead with severe head trauma. Blood splatter was also seen on the walls.

MORE HEADLINES:

The witness told deputies he was hanging out in the backyard shed of the home when Cantarero asked him for help because "he had just murdered" the two people inside the home and wanted to "dispose of the bodies," the arrest affidavit said.

The witness said Cantarero led him inside the home and showed him where both victims were. Cantarero was reportedly using a hammer and playing with human remains, the report stated. He also recalled Cantarero saying, "That's what you get."

The witness told detectives he believed Cantarero murdered the two men "due to revenge for pressing charges" against him in a previous case.