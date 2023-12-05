Florida man arrested after hurling sausage at his brother in backyard: deputies

article

A Florida man was taken to jail after deputies said he hurled a sausage at his brother, striking him in the face over the weekend, officials said.

The incident reportedly happened Saturday afternoon in the backyard of a St. Petersburg home.

Officials said 60-year-old Ray Allen and his older sibling were arguing when he threw the sausage at him.

Emergency rescue responded to the home and washed the victim's eye out with saline solution.

Allen was arrested on a charge of domestic battery, jail records show.

The weapon in question was not seized by officers, the affidavit stated. Officers did not say what type of sausage was used.

Police noted in the affidavit that Allen may have been under the influence of alcohol.