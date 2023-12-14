Florida man arrested after stabbing man during argument over money, food stamp card: deputies

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument over money and a food stamp card, deputies said.

Roosevelt Trimble, 32, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded at a home in the 10100 block of SE 169th Lane in Summerfield on Monday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told deputies that Trimble stabbed him twice in the left bicep during an argument over money and a food stamp card, the affidavit said. During said argument, Trimble allegedly pulled out a knife and began stabbing him.

The relationship between Trimble and the male victim was not made immediately clear in the arrest affidavit, but the incident was not described as domestic in nature.

There was residential surveillance video that captured parts of the incident, but it only shows Trimble walking aggressively toward the victim as he walked away and another aggressive maneuver made toward him – deputies said parts of the incident were either out of frame or blocked by a passing vehicle, the affidavit said.

MORE FLORIDA CRIME :

After Trimble was taken into custody, he agreed to speak with deputies post-Miranda. He said he was arguing with the victim over money and card information that was stored on the victim's cell phone, the affidavit said. Trimble added that the victim punched him in the nose and pulled out a knife, which is how he claims the victim injured himself during their fight.

Deputies observed dry blood on Trimble's nose and a fresh scrape above his right lip. His hands also had blood on them, the affidavit said.

Trimble was ultimately booked after deputies determined he "intentionally stabbed the victim with a knife, against the will of the victim, with the intent to cause great bodily harm," adding that the injury to the victim's bicep "could cause permanent disfigurement," according to the affidavit.

Trimble remains at the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.