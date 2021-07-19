Florida man attacked by alligator while biking along nature trail

A man riding a bicycle along a nature trail in Florida was seriously injured in an alligator attack, officials said

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the bicyclist was bitten by a large alligator after losing control of his bike and falling into a body of water.

It happened along a trail at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart around 11 a.m. on Monday.

RELATED: GoPro catches moment Florida man is bitten on head by alligator

A cyclist was attacked by an alligator along a nature trail in Martin County, Florida on Monday, July 19, 2021.

A cyclist was attacked by an alligator along a nature trail in Martin County, Florida on Monday, July 19, 2021.

A cyclist was attacked by an alligator along a nature trail in Martin County, Florida on Monday, July 19, 2021. [Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office]

A cyclist was attacked by an alligator along a nature trail in Martin County, Florida on Monday, July 19, 2021. [Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office]

The female gator, which measured about nine feet in length, grabbed hold of the man, according to the Sheriff's Office. The cyclist was able to break free then crawl to an area where he was assisted by a bystander.

Martin County Fire Rescue, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) rendered aid before taking the man to an area of the park where a medical helicopter then transported him to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

A trapper was able to locate the gator shortly after the incident. FWC is investigating.

WATCH FOX 35 for the latest Central Florida headlines.