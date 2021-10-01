Florida man brutally beaten while vacationing in Nashville

A Florida man is fighting for his life after being beaten while on vacation in Nashville.

Paul Calero, 30, was hospitalized with head injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His family says his recovery will take several months.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released a video of a group of four people men down Broadway around 3:30 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 20 and tweeted that the two men in white T-Shirts punched Calero.

The four men were seen on surveillance cameras walking in the area of 3rd Avenue and Demonbreun Street. Two of the men were seen carrying traffic cones that they picked up from a street.

"Paul didn't deserve this at all! Paul is the best person," said his girlfriend, Paige Gibson as she fought back tears.

"We want justice for Paul but we also want to make people accountable, for anyone who would ever want to do something like this or even act out like this," said his brother, Dawson Calero.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.