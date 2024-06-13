Florida man clutching dismembered roommate's body part killed by police: officials

A Florida man was shot and killed by police after he ignored commands to drop a knife as he came toward officers on Sunday, officials said.

On June 9, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers of the Fort Myers Police Department were called to the area of Grand Avenue and Waltman Street where a woman and two small children were hiding in a carport.

Officers arrived and spoke with the woman, who alleged her husband, 33-year-old Willy Lumaine, was actively killing their roommate.

At the home, police found an open door and a blood trail. They set up a perimeter and issued verbal commands to locate the husband and any victims.

A man, later identified as Lumaine, began smashing a rear window with a large knife. Police said he ignored commands to drop the knife and climbed out of the window holding the knife and what appeared to be a dismembered body part.

He exited the window toward the officers and was shot by police, authorities said. Lumaine was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found evidence of a violent attack inside the residence, including the roommate’s mutilated and dismembered body. No other victims were found.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the police shooting alongside the Fort Myers Police Department’s homicide investigation.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. The investigation is still active.