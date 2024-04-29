Florida man could face life in prison for trafficking over 20 kg of cocaine, officials say

An Orlando man could spend his life in federal prison if he is convicted on a cocaine trafficking charge, according to the US Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida.

Tyrone Jose Beltran Lugo, 27, has been indicted for possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, officials said in a news release.

Investigators said they found over 20 kilograms of cocaine, approximately $96,000 in currency, nearly 85 grams of heroin, and two loaded handguns with extended magazines at a residence after a search warrant was executed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo via US Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida)

The case is currently being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with help from the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Orange County Sherriff’s Office.

It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Noah P. Dorman.