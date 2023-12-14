Florida man flings object at car, whips out sword during road rage fight over revving engine, deputies say

article

A man from Ocala has found himself behind bars after he allegedly flung an object inside another man's vehicle and whipped out a sword during a road rage fight over his revved up engine, deputies said.

Gervacio Aranca Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, damage to property $1,000 or more, and throwing missile into a vehicle after the incident that unfolded near the 8000 block of SW Hwy 200 in Ocala last Friday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded and met with the victim, who said he was in a road rage incident with a man later identified as Aranca, a 65-year-old man from Ocala. The incident started when the two were at a traffic light and Aranca started to rev his engine, according to the affidavit. The victim confronted Aranca and tried to speak with him through his window, but Aranca started to drive off.

The two yelled at each other from their cars while driving down Highway 200, according to the affidavit. That's when Aranca allegedly threw an unknown object from his car that hit the back door of the victim's car, ultimately causing about $1,000 in damage, according to the victim. There was also a small dent and scratch on the car.

The incident doesn't end there. After driving down Highway 200, both parties pulled over and Aranca got out of his car with a sword in his hand, according to the affidavit. He came within a few feet of the victim and thrust the sword forward in an attempt to stab him, deputies said. The victim, who said he was in fear of being hurt, was able to get out of the way and run back to his car before calling 911 a second time, the affidavit said.

The victim took a video of parts of the incident which he showed deputies. This video shows the two arguing with one another while driving down the street, and also the moment Aranca allegedly reaches into the pocket on the driver's side door and throwing something at the victim's car, according to the affidavit.

Deputies were able to find Aranca from the license plate on the vehicle in the video. When they went to his house the first time, he wasn't home. The second time, on Sunday, deputies were able to speak to Aranca, who said the victim initiated the road rage incident and "side swiped" his car, the affidavit said. Aranca said he was also in fear for his life as the victim pointed a gun at him, which was disproved by Aranca's wife, who said she never saw a firearm, the affidavit said.

When deputies asked Aranca why he didn't call 911 during the incident, he said he "didn't need to because the victim advised he was calling 911," the affidavit said.

After Aranca was read his Miranda Rights, he refused to speak with deputies. He was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains on $19,000 bond.