Florida man hops onto moving Amazon truck, threatens driver with sharp object: police

Stream FOX 35 News:

Police in Sanford are looking for a man who allegedly jumped onto a moving Amazon delivery truck and placed a sharp object against his back.

The incident happened Nov. 1 in the area of 25th Street and Chase Avenue, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The man, last seen wearing a green T-shirt, hopped onto the Amazon truck's sidestep while it was moving and told the driver to take him to an unknown location, police said.

The driver refused, and that's when the man placed a sharp object against the driver's back.

Police said the man jumped off the truck and ran toward the passenger side while stopped at a stop sign. The driver was able to take off before the man got inside the truck.

MORE FLORIDA MAN :

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.