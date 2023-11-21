Florida man hurls Oreos at wife during argument over empty coffee maker, deputies say

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly hurled a package of Oreo cookies at his wife during an argument about the coffee maker not having any water in it, according to deputies.

John Sandoval, 70, was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery on a person 65 years or older after the incident that unfolded on Saturday morning, according to an affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Sandoval's wife, who he has been married to and cohabiting with for over 40 years, was sitting at a table when she and her husband got into a verbal argument about the coffee maker not having any water in it, the report said. Sandoval became "aggressive," and chucked a package of Oreo cookies that hit her in the chest, causing her to fall, according to deputies.

While she was on the ground, Sandoval allegedly put his hands on her throat, but did not restrict her airway.

The incident wasn't reported until the next day after the woman's daughter urged her mother to press charges.

Photo: Lake County Sheriffs Office

Deputies did not observe any "obvious injuries" to the woman, the affidavit said.

Deputies caught up with Sandoval, who admitted to picking up a package of cookies and throwing them at her, the affidavit said. He said he believed it hit her in the head, but he wasn't sure. He said he has no recollection of grabbing her throat.

MORE FLORIDA MAN :

Sandoval was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail. A criminal check revealed a prior conviction for misdemeanor simple battery in 2005.