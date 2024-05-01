Florida man says neighbor shot at him in unprovoked attack: 'Get back inside your house, or you’re dead!'

Stream FOX 35 News

An Orange City, Florida, man faces a charge of attempted murder after authorities said he shot at his neighbor early Wednesday morning inside their RV park.

Officers from the Orange City Police Department responded to Luna Sands RV Resort, located at 1440 E. Minnesota Ave., shortly before 5 a.m., where they discovered a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Officers located the alleged shooter, identified as 42-year-old John David Wilson, inside a nearby camper, and he was taken into custody without resistance.

A witness reported hearing Wilson twice yell, "Get back inside your house, or you’re dead!" minutes before hearing gunshots. The victim, who was on his way to the gym, told officers that when Wilson confronted him, he asked, "Are you talking to me?" and Wilson responded that he was going to count down from three, and if the victim didn’t go back inside his camper, he would shoot. The victim said Wilson quickly counted down from three and fired. In response, the victim, who was armed, returned fire multiple times, but Wilson escaped unharmed.

Detectives recovered firearms and other evidence at the scene, which they said is consistent with witness testimony and the victim's account.

According to investigators, Wilson had exhibited erratic behavior in the recent past, including shouting and talking to himself incoherently. However, there were no documented instances of prior hostility or altercations with neighbors.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.