Florida man shot, killed after firing at SWAT team in Sumter County, sheriff's office says

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office after they said he advanced towards a SWAT team while firing a weapon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a home on W. Prairie Street in Center Hill to serve a search warrant and arrest 44-year-old Wayne Raulerson.

According to the sheriff's office, Raulerson was wanted on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a person under the age of 12, sexual battery with a person 12 years of age or older but less than 18 years of age by a person of authority, and obstruction without violence.

The sheriff's office said it was informed that Raulerson was possibly armed and that he stated "he would not be taken alive."

A SWAT and hostage negotiation team was brought in to coax Raulerson out of the residence. Deputies said when Raulerson did come outside, he refused commands to drop a rifle and fired at the SWAT team. The SWAT team members then returned fire and Raulerson suffered deadly injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified and is responding to investigate, as is standard procedure when law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting.