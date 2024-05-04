Florida man sues Publix, CVS, Costco pharmacies after Adderall causes psychosis: lawsuit

A man from Orange County, Florida, has sued several pharmacies their respective pharmacists after he claims Adderall that he was prescribed sent him into psychosis, according to a lawsuit obtained by FOX 35.

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County on Wednesday, alleges the Adderall prescriptions Robert Buckley received from Publix, CVS Pharmacy and Costco pharmacies caused an overdose that sent him into psychosis and caused false imprisonment, seizures and other permanent injuries.

The document names the following defendants:

CVS Pharmacy and two pharmacists: 4974 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando

Costco Wholesale Corporation and two pharmacists: 3333 University Blvd., Winter Park

Publix Super Markets and three pharmacists: 400 East Central Blvd., Orlando; 4250 North Alafaya Trail #148, Oviedo; 1455 SR-436 #221, Casselberry

Buckley is suing all three companies for negligence, claiming that they allegedly dispensed an incorrect drug strength that was "clearly dangerous to the patient," the lawsuit said.

The man is demanding judgment for damages against each company, plus costs and demands a jury trial.

FOX 35 has reached out to Publix, CVS and Costco for comment.