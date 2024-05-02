Florida man who goes by 'Pee Wee' accused of exposing self to shoppers at Target, Walmart, Burlington stores

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to multiple shoppers while at Target, Walmart and Burlington stores.

Charlotte County deputies said Xavier "Pee Wee" Hearns exposed himself at least two times in one week.

On April 19, deputies met with a woman who claimed a man, later identified as Hearns, had been staring at her and touching himself inside a Neighborhood Walmart store in Port Charlotte the day before.

Xavier Hearns (Photo via Charlotte County Sheriffs Office)

Investigators reviewed the store's security footage and were able to identify the man as Hearns.

Authorities said Hearns had also been arrested on April 2 for an incident that occurred in March for exposing himself inside a Target store in Port Charlotte.

Days later, on April 25, deputies responded to a Burlington store after a woman said Hearns was "acting suspicious and making her uncomfortable" while exposing himself to her in plain sight.

Hearns was found and arrested the next day on charges of exposure of sexual organs. He is being held at the Charlotte County jail without bond.

Anyone who may have been exposed to Hearns' actions is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941) 639-2101.