Florida man wins $2M from $10 scratch-off ticket bought at Winn-Dixie

A 60-year-old Bradenton man is a millionaire after purchasing a $10 scratch-off ticket from Winn-Dixie.

Richard Walker, 60, claimed a $2 million top prize from the CASHWORD scratch-off game. Walker bought the winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie at 1010 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton.

"He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00," the Florida Lottery announced.

The store where he purchased the ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus commission.

