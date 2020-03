article

A 29-year-old Polk County man is a multi-millionaire after winning $5,000,000 in the GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game.

Derrious Bradwell took the game’s top prize from a ticket he purchased at the Bullard Citgo on U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales. The ticket cost $20.

He chose to take the jackpot as a one-time, lump sum payment of $3,550,000.

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.