Florida teen with 'WILL RUN' tag nabbed for allegedly fleeing deputies at 145 mph

A Florida teen with a fitting tag was arrested for allegedly fleeing deputies on his motorcycle at 145 mph.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Ashtin Jarvis, 19, was arrested after he recklessly fled from deputies while weaving through traffic across Volusia and Seminole Counties. He was charged with possessing a counterfeited license plate and multiple counts of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at a high speed.

Photo: Seminole County Jail

Deputies spotted three motorcycles headed west on Dunlawton Avenue near Home Depot in Port Orange at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The license plate of one of those riders, eventually identified as Jarvis, said "WILL RUN," which deputies recognized from Daytona Bike Week because Jarvis allegedly fled from deputies, but he said he "didn't remember" that incident.

Jarvis and the other riders led deputies on a chase through Daytona Beach. Jarvis apparently noticed that an unmarked patrol car was following them and alerted the other riders, the affidavit said. They eventually got stuck in traffic, where deputies were able to pull over one of the riders, who was issued a citation for operating a motorcycle without both wheels on the ground.

Jarvis and the other rider fled, the affidavit said.

MORE HEADLINES:

During the deputies' traffic stop with the rider they were able to catch at the time, he said Jarvis and the other rider were headed to Buc-ee's. Deputies met them there, but the two allegedly fled again. After a chase with the Volusia Sheriff's Office helicopter on I-4, Jarvis was ultimately stopped by Sanford police after entering Seminole County.

Jarvis was taken into custody after riding in circles around the police patrol car, the affidavit said. He told officials he fled because he was "scared." As far as the "WILL RUN" tag goes, Jarvis said he "saw a similar tag in a video, thought it was funny, and purchased the fake tag on Amazon."

He added that his actual license plate was at home.

Photo: Volusia Sheriffs Office

MORE VOLUSIA COUNTY NEWS : Man wearing Amazon uniform caught on camera replacing package with empty box

Jarvis was arrested and transported to the Seminole County Jail, where he remains on $66,500 bond.