Florida deputies find enough fentanyl to kill 20,900+ people during drug bust at Palm Coast home; 2 arrested

A man and a woman have been arrested after deputies found enough fentanyl to potentially kill 20,965 people at their Central Florida home, deputies said.

Charles Brockhaus, 52, and Stephanie Raimundo, 47, both of Palm Coast, were arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, the Flagler Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On Jan. 3, law enforcement served a search warrant at their home located at 77-A Plainview Drive following a two-month long investigation into ongoing drug distrubution at the residence, officials said.

Pictured from left to right: Charles Brockhaus and Stephanie Raimundo (Flagler Sheriffs Office)

When the pair noticed the law enforcement presence at their home, Raimundo reportedly tried to destroy a large quantity of the illegal narcotics by flushing it down the toilet. She was unsuccessful.

At the home, deputies discovered trafficking levels of fentanyl, along with several other types of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Flagler Sheriff's Office)

In total, law enforcement recovered 41.93 grams of fentanyl, 50.12 grams of methamphetamine, 1.92 grams of cocaine, 12.84 grams of marijuana, 2.51 grams of oxycodone, 9.08 grams of hydrocodone, 0.13 grams of alprazolam, seven film strips of buprenorphine, drug paraphernalia, and $4,995 in cash.

Brockhaus and Raimundo both face more than 25 years in prison.