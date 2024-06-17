Expand / Collapse search

Florida McDonald's employee shoots at customers over drive-thru dispute: police

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  June 17, 2024 11:50pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

'McMayhem' breaks out at Florida McDonald's

A wild video out of a Lakeland fast food restaurant shows a McDonald’s employee grabbing a gun to confront customers.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A McDonald's employee was arrested last week in Lakeland after she started shooting at customers following a dispute at the drive-through window, according to police. 

Chassidy Gardner, 22, of Lakeland, was booked into the Polk County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

On June 14, at around 1 a.m., Lakeland police officers responded to a reported shooting at the fast-food restaurant located on East Memorial Boulevard.

Chassidy-Gardner-1.jpg

Booking photo of Chassidy Gardner via Lakeland Police Department

An investigation revealed an altercation began at the drive-through window when the customers "felt their order was incorrect", the Lakeland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said Gardner got into an argument with the customers at the drive-through window and was seen on surveillance video throwing a drink at them as they were leaving.

Chassidy-Gardner-3.jpg

Chassidy Gardner, 22, of Lakeland, was booked into the Polk County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly fired a gun at customers following a dispute in the drive-through line, police said. (Credit: Lakeland

Two of the customers got out of the vehicle, opened the drive-through window and began throwing drinks at Gardner, who then armed herself with a gun, police said. 

Surveillance video showed Gardner exiting the restaurant with her gun in hand. 

Chassidy-Gardner-4.jpg

While outside, officers said Gardner fired the weapon at the vehicle as it was leaving the area, striking the vehicle once. 

Gardner was taken into custody and released from jail the next day after posting a $15,000 bond, jail records showed. 