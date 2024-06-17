Florida McDonald's employee shoots at customers over drive-thru dispute: police

A McDonald's employee was arrested last week in Lakeland after she started shooting at customers following a dispute at the drive-through window, according to police.

Chassidy Gardner, 22, of Lakeland, was booked into the Polk County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 14, at around 1 a.m., Lakeland police officers responded to a reported shooting at the fast-food restaurant located on East Memorial Boulevard.

Booking photo of Chassidy Gardner via Lakeland Police Department

An investigation revealed an altercation began at the drive-through window when the customers "felt their order was incorrect", the Lakeland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said Gardner got into an argument with the customers at the drive-through window and was seen on surveillance video throwing a drink at them as they were leaving.

Two of the customers got out of the vehicle, opened the drive-through window and began throwing drinks at Gardner, who then armed herself with a gun, police said.

Surveillance video showed Gardner exiting the restaurant with her gun in hand.

While outside, officers said Gardner fired the weapon at the vehicle as it was leaving the area, striking the vehicle once.

Gardner was taken into custody and released from jail the next day after posting a $15,000 bond, jail records showed.