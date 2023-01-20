Florida Missing Child Alert issued for SW Florida teen

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the 4000th block of Ford Street in Fort Myers.

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for Edilsy Roca. She is 4’11" tall and weighs 115 pounds. Roca has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals.

She may be in the company of Imilsy Medina, a white-Hispanic female, 5’3" tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair was last seen in the area of Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.