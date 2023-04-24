Florida Missing Child Alert issued for toddlers last seen in Levy County

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two Florida children out of Levy County.

One-year-old Raiden Phoenix and 11-month-old Ember Willoughby were last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northeast 190th Avenue in Williston, Florida. The children may be in the company of Raymond Otero, traveling out of Florida towards Indiana.

Willoughby was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts and Phoenix was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts. They may be traveling in a 2004, red Chevrolet Silverado, FL tag number CYL8411. The vehicle may have a red topper on the back and a temporary tag.

Otero, 48, has black hair and brown eyes, stand 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Levy County Sheriff's Office at 352-486-5111 or 911.