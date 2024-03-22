Florida woman arrested after gun found in child's lunch box at daycare, police say

A South Florida woman is facing charges after a gun was found inside a child's lunch box by a daycare teacher, police said.

Shanae Davis, 39, was arrested on charges of child neglect and allowing a minor to obtain a firearm to take to school, according to an arrest affidavit.

On March 14, a daycare teacher called Riviera Beach police after finding a gun in a child's lunch box. The teacher told police she was opening up the child's lunch box, and screamed "GUN" when she saw the firearm inside of it, the affidavit stated.

Shanae Davis (Photo via Palm Beach County Jail)

Another teacher responded to help, and picked up the gun with gloves to determine if it was real – which it was – and they called the police. No one was hurt.

When Davis arrived, she told law enforcement that she normally leaves the gun in her car's glove box, but, lately, had been taking the weapon out of the car because of the multiple break-ins at her apartment complex, the report stated.

FLORIDA HEADLINES:

She said on that morning, while she was getting the child ready for school, she placed the gun inside the lunch box because she did not carry a purse and did not want the gun to be visible. Davis told police she forgot to take the gun out of the lunch box.

Though the owner of the school did not want to press charges, Davis was taken into custody and booked into the Palm Beach County jail.