Florida mom admits to holding toddler's face in bathtub water after child knocked over potted plant: police

A Daytona Beach woman was arrested after she admitted to intentionally holding her toddler's head in bathtub water because the child had knocked over a potted plant, according to an arrest affidavit.

Karina Mustafa, 29, was booked into the Volusia County jail on June 7 on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Officers responded to the incident shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a disturbance. Police later learned the disturbance was about a toddler who nearly drowned.

Booking photo of Karina Mustafa via Volusia County jail)

According to the arrest affidavit, the toddler was playing outside in front of the lanai of the residence, when the child knocked over some potted plants, causing the child to become covered in dirt and muddy water.

Afterward, Mustafa got into an argument with the toddler's father, and that's when police said Mustafa took the child to the bathroom to allegedly clean the dirt off. Police said Mustafa locked the bathroom door and would not let the child's father in.

During a later interview, Mustafa told officers that she slapped the child for pulling her fingers "and damaging her nails" and intentionally submerged the toddler's face in water, the affidavit stated. She also told detectives that the child is "out of control" regarding behavioral problems, and that it was directly impacting her relationship with the child's father, the affidavit stated. Mustafa believed the child was "possessed" and that "the diablo (Devil)" was in the child's life, police said.

She later opened the bathroom door and that's when police said the child's father found the toddler unconscious in the bathtub. He performed life-saving measures and was able to revive the child.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Mustafa is being held in jail without bond.