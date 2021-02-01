Florida nurse on life support, battling COVID-19

Kristin Kay’s husband, Steve, feared he was about to watch his wife take her last breath.

"I was on a video call with her. I heard the nurse say, 'Okay Kristin, I’m leaving the room. I’m gonna go get some Tylenol. I’ll be back in two minutes.' And 30 seconds later, I hear her gasping for air. And I’m at home, and she’s like gasping for air. I thought my wife was going to die. Like right in front of me or right in that moment."

That was January 4. It is now day 33 for Kristin, who remains on life support in the ICU after COVID-19 sent the nurse to the ER.

Her career is saving lives, and now she’s fighting for her own. And she’s only 31.

"We weren’t going to concerts, we weren’t going to weddings or movie theaters. We weren’t doing anything. We were being homebodies when we weren’t at work, and when we were at work, we were wearing masks. It’s just what happened, you know?" said Kay of his otherwise healthy wife who is now sedated.

Kristin's two sisters, Kaley and Megan, have been back and forth to the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville to visit, posting updates on Facebook for friends and family.

Kaley said her older sister usually is the one looking after her.

"COVID doesn't care how old you are, how much family and love and support you have. What you do for the community. Cause Lord knows Kristin does more for anybody than any person I've ever met before. It's just, she has so much left to do."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical expenses.

