Florida police department offers to test your illegal drugs for the coronavirus

With fears of the coronavirus heightening, a police department in Florida wants to make sure your drugs are sanitary and virus-free.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department announced on Facebook that if anyone would like to bring their illegal drugs by the station, they will test them for the coronavirus – free of charge!

“If you have recently purchased cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other street drugs locally, it may be contaminated with the coronavirus. Please bring the drugs to the police department and we will test them for free.”

The department says that if you’re uncomfortable coming to the station, they will send an officer to your home and conduct a test of your narcotics there.

The Tavares Police Department recently offered the same sweet deal to drug users. No word on if anyone took them up on their generous offer.

