Florida police officer struck by trailer during suspect take down

A routine traffic stop in Belle Isle took a perilous turn when an officer was struck by a trailer while attempting to apprehend a suspect. The dramatic incident was captured on body camera footage.

The encounter began when Belle Isle police stopped a driver towing a trailer without functioning lights, prompting officers to approach the vehicle and request the driver's cooperation. However, the situation escalated when officers said they detected a marijuana odor inside the vehicle and attempted to remove the driver.

According to an arrest affidavit, the driver resisted, and a struggle ensued, during which he allegedly pushed an officer to the ground. As officers attempted to subdue the man, the vehicle, still in gear, began rolling forward, striking an officer with the attached trailer.

Eventually, the suspect, identified as Carlos Miller, was taken into custody. Inside Miller's vehicle, police said they discovered drugs and a firearm.

The injured officer, who bore the brunt of the trailer impact, was evaluated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Miller now faces a litany of charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, underscoring the gravity of the incident.