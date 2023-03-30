Florida politicians react to Donald Trump's criminal indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday by a New York grand jury after years of investigations into his business, politics, and personal dealings.

Several Florida politicians took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their thoughts on the indictment.

Why was Trump indicted?

The New York grand jury was looking into Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to the porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with the Republican years earlier.

The money was paid out of the personal funds of Trump’s now-estranged lawyer, Michael Cohen, who then said he was reimbursed by the Trump Organization and also paid extra bonuses for a total that eventually rose to $420,000.

Cohen was one of several from Trump’s former inner circle to provide testimony to the grand jury .

Trump’s former spokesperson Hope Hicks, his one time political adviser Kellyanne Conway and Daniels herself were also known to be among the witnesses. Trump was also invited to testify , a move that many legal experts said was indicative of an incoming indictment.

Bragg’s office had been examining whether any state laws were broken in connection with the payment or the way Trump’s company compensated Cohen for his work to keep the allegations quiet.