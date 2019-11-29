Florida program allows you to take a shelter pet home for the holidays

article

The Brevard Humane Society has launched a new program aimed at getting shelter pets out of their cages and into loving homes for a few days during the holidays.

The “Home for the Holidays” program allows families to take a homeless dog or cat home for Christmas or New Year’s with no obligation to make it a permanent arrangement.

“For many of us, pets are a special part of our family,” said Theresa Clifton, Executive Director for the Brevard Humane Society. “But unfortunately not every family can adopt an animal full-time. Our ‘Home for the Holidays’ program will provide an opportunity for families to spend time together along with an affectionate animal.”

Staff will be at the facilities over the holiday to feed and care for the shelter pets, however, the Adoption Centers are closed – which means animals looking for forever homes won’t be able to interact with potential adopters.

“Our ‘Home for the Holidays’ foster drive aims to save the lives of lost and abandoned pets” stated Jessica Klein, Foster Rescue Coordinator for the Brevard Humane Society. “The short-term commitment of fostering saves lives by opening kennel spaces and allows the dogs and cats a much needed break from the stresses of shelter life. After fostering, the dogs and cats are healthier and happier — ready to find their ‘forever’ homes. Of course, the ultimate hope is that host families fall in love with the animals and consider adopting them."

The Brevard Humane Society says that potential foster families must complete a foster application and have a valid photo ID. The Brevard Humane Society will be responsible for the animal’s medical needs while in the care of the foster family. S

In addition to allowing a pet to feel like part of a family for the holidays, the program allows the shelter a chance to test out what sort of environment might be best suited to each pet when it comes time to finding their forever home. Plus, foster families will be given all the kisses they can handle from their foster pet!

Interested families wishing to participate can visit their website HERE for more information.

