Florida proposal would allow ads on ride-sharing cars

A House Republican this week proposed allowing vehicles in ride-sharing services such Uber and Lyft to display digital advertising.

Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, filed the proposal (HB 1039) for consideration during the legislative session that starts Jan. 14.

The bill would allow so-called “transportation network company” drivers to contract for the installation of digital advertising devices that could be put on the roofs of vehicles and would be a maximum of 20 inches tall and 54 inches long.

Ads could not be displayed when vehicles are parked or turned off, under the bill.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.