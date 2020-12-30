Florida reports 13,871 more positive COVID-19 cases, 137 resident deaths

article

State health-care agencies on Wednesday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started now stands at 1,306,123 as Florida has reported a 13,871 increase in new daily cases from a Tuesday count. This number also represents the third-highest single day case count since July.

Total deaths of Florida residents from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,546, which includes an additional 137 resident deaths from Tuesday. The total non-Florida resident deaths stand at 311.

RELATED: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

Across the state, 6,298 people were hospitalized with "primary" diagnoses of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 21% of hospital beds still available.

RELATED: $2,000 stimulus checks all but dead as McConnell proposes new bill

Advertisement

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 75,317 and 749 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 24,996 and 288 deaths.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.