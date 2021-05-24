Florida reports 1,606 new COVID cases on Monday; 27 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,606 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,311,941.

Total resident deaths now stand at 36,133, which represents an increase of 27 since Sunday, while a total of 734 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,125.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 141,856 and 1,293 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 45,808 and 520 deaths. Volusia County closely mirrors Osceola with the third-highest total cases at 44,511 but with more deaths at 833. While Brevard County has the fourth-highest total cases at 42,676 cases, the county has recorded more deaths than Osceola or Volusia counties at 892.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 10,035,446 had been vaccinated through Sunday. Meanwhile, 7,246,122 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 749,722 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

