Florida reports 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 147 deaths

article

State healthcare agencies on Monday reported an increase of 1,700 new coronavirus cases from a Sunday count. It's among the lowest daily new cases reported in over four months.

The Florida Department of Health said there were an additional 147 deaths.

Taking into account the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, this brings the total cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic to 1,910,921, with a total number of Florida resident deaths at 30,999. Total non-resident deaths stand at 557.

The most recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health was just over 6% on Monday.

Hospitalizations of those with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 stood at 3,686 on Monday afternoon, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. The percentage of available hospital beds has risen steadily to 24%.

RELATED: 1st case of South African COVID-19 variant reported in Florida by CDC

Advertisement

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 114,434 and 1,104 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 36,839 and 448 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 34,565 cases and 663 deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Over 3,034,636 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1,691,213 have completed both rounds. Only the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose have been available to date. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine received emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the weekend and the state will soon receive its first batch in the coming days.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.