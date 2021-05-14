Florida reports 3,590 news coronavirus cases on Friday; 71 new deaths

article

The Florida Health Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,590 new coronavirus cases and 71 additional deaths on Friday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,286,203, with 35,882 Florida resident deaths and 719 non-resident deaths. The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

The DOH issued an update on the progress of the state's vaccination efforts, as well as its weekly COVID-19 update. Florida is in its twenty-second week of vaccine distribution and is continuing to increase vaccine access statewide.

The number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,610.

As of Friday morning, 9,481,581 individuals have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Florida; 3,762,475 million are seniors ages 65 and older.

Among those vaccinated, 6,747,371 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 667,764 people had received a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State-supported vaccination sites that offer the Pfizer vaccine began administering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals ages 12 to 15, in addition to those ages 16 and older. All individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at state-supported vaccination sites to receive a vaccine. Parents or guardians will be asked to fill out a COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent form.

A full list of state-supported vaccination sites, hours of operations, and the vaccine offered at each site is available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine. Appointments are not required at any state-supported vaccination site.