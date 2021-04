Florida reports 4,237 new coronavirus cases on Monday; 32 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,237 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,173,138.

To date, there have been 34,471 Florida resident deaths and 649 non-Florida resident deaths statewide.

On Monday, the state reported that 3,435 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

As of Sunday, 8,069,752 people had been vaccinated. That number includes 2,956,696 who had received the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 4,585,938 who had completed the two-dose series, and 527,118 who had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

