Florida reports 5,571 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday; 83 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,571 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,184,354.

To date, 34,616 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 83 resident deaths from a Tuesday count. A total of 678 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state reported that 3,493 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 8,228,278 people had been vaccinated, of which 2,914,093 had received the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 4,783,758 had completed the two-dose series, and 530,427 had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

