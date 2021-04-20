Florida reports 5,645 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday; 62 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,645 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,178,783.

To date, there have been 34,533 Florida resident deaths and 676 non-Florida resident deaths statewide.

On Tuesday, the state reported that 3,478 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

As of Monday, 8,143,599 people had been vaccinated. That number includes 2,943,621 who had received the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 4,671,257 who had completed the two-dose series, and 528,721 who had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

