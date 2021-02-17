Florida reports 7,342 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday; 157 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,342 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 1,844,627.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 29,311, an increase of 157 since Tuesday's update. In addition, a total of 513 non-Floridians have died in the state. The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed.

RELATED: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases across Florida

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. Hospitalizations in Florida stood at 4,463 on Wednesday.

The rate of positive new tests was at 6.42% on Tuesday.

In Central Florida, Orange County reported 394 additional cases, bringing its total case count to 110,518 and total deaths to 1,060; 229 more cases were reported in Polk County for a total of 55,058 and 1,087 total deaths; Osceola County reported an additional 113 cases for a total of 35,689 and 414 total deaths; while Volusia County reported 203 new cases for a total of 33,295 and 622 deaths.

Advertisement

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. On Tuesday, 19,488 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 22,188 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 1,181,166 have completed both rounds.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.