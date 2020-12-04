Florida reports another 10,000-plus day of new COVID-19 cases

article

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 reported in the state since the beginning pandemic has risen to 1,039,207.

An additional 10,177 positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday and 120 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day number reported since October. A total of 19,236 deaths have been reported in Florida since March, including 18,994 residents and 242 non-residents.

Friday's numbers represent the second day in a row that more than 10,000 new cases were reported. On Thursday, the state reported 10,870 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths. This comes a week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given, but those numbers have been steadily climbing. After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through October.

RELATED: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases across Florida

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Advertisement

Florida is in phase three of reopening with no limitations on restaurants. They must operate at a minimum of 50 percent capacity, regardless of rules by the local government.

The original plan for Phase 3 allowed for the following changes:

Individuals older than 65 years of age and individuals with a serious underlying medical condition can resume public interactions but should practice social distancing.

Non-vulnerable populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

Non-essential travel may continue.

Employees should resume unrestricted staffing of worksites and implement the final phasing in of employees returning to work.

Employees should resume non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

Local government meetings should return to in-person quorum and public participation for local government bodies.

Bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. Businesses should maintain adequate sanitation practices.

Restaurants and foodservice establishments may operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. Businesses should maintain adequate sanitation practices.

Gyms and fitness centers should open to full capacity but should maintain adequate sanitation practices among employees and patrons during all hours of operation.

State parks should be fully opened, including overnight accommodations. Beaches should remain fully open.

Large venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, and bowling alleys should re-open fully with limited social distancing protocols.

Large spectator sporting events should consider reducing capacity with limited social distancing protocols.

Theme parks may return to normal operations with limited social distancing protocols.

Salons, barbershops, and nail salons, should operate under full capacity but should consider removing all unnecessary, frequent-touch items such as magazines and newspapers, and maintain sanitation standards.

Retail businesses should operate at full capacity.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news