Florida reports over 5,500 new cases of COVID-19; 70 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,556 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 70 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 2,090,862, with 33,780 Florida resident deaths and 654 non-resident deaths.

State health officials say 3,769,667 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida, meaning they have either completed a two-dose vaccination series from Moderna or Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. An additional 2,667,663 had received first doses of the two-dose vaccines.

Of that number, 2,801,951 people have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while 202,452 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients, and as of Tuesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,080.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 126,044 and 1,198 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 40,362 and 487 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 39,120 cases and 730 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 37,852 cases but has recorded more deaths at 818.

