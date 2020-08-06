Florida residents can virtually audition for American Idol this year

article

Coronavirus cannot keep the music down!

According to American Idol, the show is accepting remote auditions across all 50 states plus Washington D.C. for the first time ever. Florida's audition date is Monday, August 10th.

While there is a specific date for each state, you can audition on any date regardless of your location, the show says.

They added that you must be between 15 and 28 years of age to audition.

TRENDING: Krispy Kreme offering free coffee, doughnuts for teachers next week

To see the full list of state auditions date and reserve an audition time, visit the American Idol website.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest entertainment news.