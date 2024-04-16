Florida sanitation worker killed after being hit by garbage truck tire, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A sanitation worker was killed while on-duty after being struck by the garbage truck's tire, according to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Spruce Creek subdivision of Marion County.

The 25-year-old from Ocala was loading garbage into the truck when he was struck by the truck's tire. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue officials.

The incident is under investigation.

