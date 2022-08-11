Florida seeking death penalty for Longwood father accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death

article

Attorneys with the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty for a Longwood father accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death in their home.

Seminole-Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer filed a motion of intent this week to have Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, face the death penalty in the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera. He was arrested after allegedly attacking Eva and then her 12-year-old sister – who survived – before stabbing himself.

Prosecutors described the murder as "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel" and was committed in a "cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification".

Bravo-Torres was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Longwood police say Bravo-Torres killed little Eva and then cut the throat of his 12-year-old daughter while she was sleeping.

Police say the girl played dead after being stabbed, managed to escape the house after her father passed out, and then walked a mile to the McDonald's where her mother worked.

When officers arrived at the home on Highland Street, police said they found Bravo-Torres in the bathroom with injuries to his torso and he was unconscious.

A memorial filled with flowers and balloons has been set up outside the home in honor of Eva.

FOX 35 is working to get an update on the 12-year-old girl.