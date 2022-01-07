Florida sees COVID totals soar; hospitalizations near 9,000

article

Florida totaled nearly 400,000 new COVID-19 cases during the week that ended Thursday, as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus raced through the state, according to a Department of Health report issued Friday.

The 397,114 cases during the week continued a dramatic increase that began in mid-December. On Friday, the state had 76,887 new cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

In all, Florida has totaled over 820,000 new cases during the past three weeks, the report showed. During the three preceding weeks, Florida totaled just 53,840 new cases.

As of Thursday, the state had a reported total of 4.56 million cases and over 62,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations near 9,000

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continues to rise and is nearing 9,000, according to data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 8,914 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 8,406 on Thursday and 7,647 on Wednesday.

The increases in patients with COVID-19 have come as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused infections to soar across the state. Also, the data Friday showed that 1,015 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 935 on Thursday and 843 on Wednesday.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida | CLICK OR TAP HERE

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.