Florida severe weather: School districts canceling classes or suspending activities due to storm forecast

With the threat of severe weather impacting Florida this week, some districts are either canceling classes or suspending after-school activities.

A powerful cold front is forecast to move through the state, bringing heavy rain, intense and damaging winds, frequent lightning, and the possibility of a tornado. FOX 35 has declared Tuesday a Storm Alert Day because of the severe weather threat.

A complete list of counties can be seen below. This list includes public schools, colleges, and universities. We will continue to update this list if needed, so check back for any changes.

ALACHUA COUNTY:

The school district said classes and after-school activities are CANCELED for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Officials at the University of Florida and Santa Fe College continued monitoring the weather and said that classes were still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

BREVARD COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

DIXIE COUNTY:

The school district said classes and after-school activities are CANCELED for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

FLAGLER COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but the school district is canceling all after-school activities, including athletics. Schools will observe regular classroom hours and release them at their regularly scheduled time. The G.W. Carver Center and the Flagler County Youth Center will observe their regular hours of operation. Extended Day also will operate under regular hours. Bus routes will remain in place as scheduled.

GILCHRIST COUNTY:

The school district said classes are CANCELED for Tuesday, Jan. 9

LAKE COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but the school district said it will follow its Wednesday early-dismissal schedule on Tuesday. Additionally, all after-school activities, games, and night-school classes are canceled.

LEVY COUNTY:

The school district said classes and after-school activities are CANCELED for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Due to severe weather warnings, the College of Central Florida will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The closing is for all sites, including the Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm, as well as online classes. Scheduled activities have also been canceled.

MARION COUNTY:

The school district said classes and after-school activities are CANCELED for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

ORANGE COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but all after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been CANCELED.

OSCEOLA COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but all after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been CANCELED.

POLK COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but all after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been CANCELED.

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but all athletics and after-school activities are CANCELED. Kidzone and 21st-century programs will run as usual.

SUMTER COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9

VOLUSIA COUNTY:

Classes are still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, but the district continues to monitor weather conditions.

The front is expected to move from west to east on Tuesday, first impacting the Gainesville and Ocala areas before expanding across much of Central Florida. The Orlando metropolitan area can expect severe weather between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

