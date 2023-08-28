Florida shelters opening ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

County officials are opening emergency shelters in Central Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane before making potential landfall this week. Here is a running list of shelter locations.

Marion County

West Port High School will open as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

The following schools will open as shelters for the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.:

Forest High School

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

Lake Weir High School (Pet-Friendly)

North Marion Middle School

Vanguard High School (Pet-Friendly)

TRACKING IDALIA:

The below general population shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m

Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL

Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL

Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL (Pet-Friendly)

North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL

Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL (Pet-Friendly)

Lake County

Villages Elementary and Lost Lake Elementary will be used as shelters. Both will serve special needs guests and are pet friendly.

FOX 35 News will update this article as new shelter information is made available.