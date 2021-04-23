Florida Silver Alert issued for New Smyrna Beach man, 81

article

Please be on the lookout for a New Smyrna Beach resident who is missing and considered endangered.

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Daniel Herlin, 81, who is missing and has been diagnosed with dementia issues.

Herlin was last seen in the 600 block of South State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach early Friday. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray cargo shorts, a baseball hat, and possibly a brown jacket. Herlin is white with gray hair and blue eyes. He stands approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

He may be driving a 2005 gray Toyota Tundra, Florida tag SPE1M.

Anyone who locates Herlin should call 911.