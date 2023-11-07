Online sports betting returns to Florida in a limited capacity with Hard Rock Bet

Online sports betting has relaunched in Florida in a limited capacity.

The Seminole Tribe is offering limited access to existing Florida customers to test its Hard Rock Bet platform, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday.

Screenshots of Hard Rock Bet app on iPhone. (Photo: Landon Barimo)

Hard Rock Bet, a sportsbook under the Hard Rock umbrella, relaunched Tuesday after two years.

Not everyone is immediately being invited back to bet, however. Only existing Hard Rock loyalty members and returning players are welcome to test the platform for now.

To be put on the waitlist, you must sign up for a Unity by Hard Rock membership at any Seminole Casino and earn at least one Unity point. Then, Hard Rock Bet will reach out via email to let you know you can start betting.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and must be physically present in Florida to wager.

News of Hard Rock Bet's resurgence comes days after the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced that in-person betting would begin Dec. 7 at all three of its South Florida casinos – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. That also includes craps and roulette.

Click here for more information about Hard Rock Bet.